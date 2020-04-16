More COVID-19 testing taking place in Michigan, mass testing next?

(04/16/2020_ When can we return to our normal lives

That is question being raised tonight as stay at home orders across the nation-- including here in Michigan are being extended.

"I know that people need to get back to work I know people want to get out of the house, But we can undo everything we've done if we go too fast," said nurse, Paula Peters.

Healthcare workers like Paula Peters have said mass testing is the best way to slow the spread of the virus and get the country back open.

"Yes I do feel that is very important, that is the only way to know who has it and who doesn't. And once we get to where we can do the antibody screening and that is coming out and we see that on a mass scale, we can know whose had the virus, recovered from it and is

probably safer to be out there working," Peters said

Peters is a nurse and site manager for Great Lakes Bay Healthcare in Saginaw.

ABC12 first spoke with her three weeks ago -- the first day of drive thru testing for coronavirus in Saginaw County.

At the time-- the site had 150 tests to use, with an expectation of receiving more.

Peters said a lot has changed since then.

"We are not only gettting more produced, but we are coming up with more tests we can use, different media that you can put the samples in, different swabs you can use. Even blood collection, different machines coming out to process and other labs, who are expanding and they've able to convert some of the tests that they were using for other viruses to test for COVID-19." she said

But even as we get closer to a more widespread testing, Peters cautions against decreasing what we are doing now.

"I believe that is true. But I am fearful that we will move too fast on this, We don't want to cancel everything, everyone is done," Pet

