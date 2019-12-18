More Flint water crisis criminal charges dismissed

(12/18/2019) - Criminal charges against two of the three remaining Flint water crisis defendants have been dismissed.

A Genesee County judge dismissed charges against Steven Busch and Michael Prysby on Wednesday after reviewing their cases.

Busch and Prysby both worked for Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and were overseeing Flint's water system during the switch to the Flint River in 2014.

Both men took plea deals offered by former special prosecutor Todd Flood, who worked on the case under former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Only the case against former DEQ chief of drinking water and municipal assistance Liane Shekter-Smith remains. She pleaded no contest in January to one misdemeanor count of disturbing a lawful meeting.

All charges were dropped against eight other defendants in June after Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who now are leading the investigation, decided to start over.

They are leading a new investigation and starting over from the beginning. New charges are possible against the 10 defendants and others as the case continues.