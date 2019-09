(09/01/19) -- More Kmart stores will close by the end of the year, including some right here in Mid-Michigan.

The two local Kmarts set to close are located in Clio on Vienna Road, and South Saginaw Road in Midland.

The news comes just weeks after Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart announced that 26 locations would be closing.

Nearly 100 additional stores have been added to the list.

In total, 8 new Michigan locations were announced.