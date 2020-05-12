More Saginaw County coronavirus patients recovered than were diagnosed

(5/12/2020) - As the growth in coronavirus cases slows significantly in Saginaw County, more patients were listed as recovered from the illness Tuesday than the number of newly confirmed cases.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 20 new cases and two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Those push the county's totals to 832 confirmed cases and 86 deaths.

However, the health department listed 21 more people as recovered from coronavirus on Tuesday, for a total of 173. That represents 20 percent of Saginaw County's confirmed COVID-19 patients who have recovered.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The situation is even better in Genesee County, where no deaths were attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday for the first time in several weeks. The county's death toll remains at 224, which is the highest for any county in Michigan outside Metro Detroit.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Genesee County reached 15 on Tuesday -- the seventh straight day that total has dropped to 15 or fewer. The county now has 1,782 cases, which is the second highest in Michigan outside Metro Detroit.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (709) and Flint Township (130), 46.7%

-- Grand Blanc (134) and Grand Blanc Township (101), 13.2%

-- Clio (58) and Vienna Township (63), 6.8%

-- Burton (108), 6.1%

-- Fenton (56) and Fenton Township (31), 4.8%

-- Davison (43) and Davison Township (34), 4.3%

-- Mt. Morris Township (68), 3.8%

-- Flushing (45) and Flushing Township (20), 3.6%

No other city, township or village in Genesee County has more than 25 cases.