More closures on I-475 as repaving work extends north; I-69 ramp closures extended

(8/22/2019) - The next part of the $44 million project on I-475 will extend lane closures northward from the area where all lanes are closed.

Beginning this weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation will close 1.5 miles of the northbound and southbound lanes separately between the I-75 north junction to Clio Road in Mt. Morris Township.

Crews will complete repaving along the stretch.

The southbound lanes will close first from I-75 to Clio Road on Saturday through Tuesday. The ramps from I-75 to I-475 also will be closed during that time, so there will be no access to I-475 from I-75 at the northern interchange.

The northbound lanes will close from Clio Road to I-75 on Tuesday to Aug. 30. That includes both ramps from Clio Road to I-475, so there will be no access to I-75 from I-475.

All northbound and southbound lanes of I-475 remain closed between Clio and Carpenter roads, where crews are completely rebuilding the freeway from the soil up.

The southbound side is getting a new pavement design that should last 50 years while the northbound side is getting MDOT's conventional pavement design. MDOT is testing whether the 50-year pavement hold up better than regular pavement.

Meanwhile, MDOT also extended ramp closures at the I-69 and I-75 interchange. Bridge work on the ramps from I-75 to eastbound I-69 will take a week longer than planned.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound I-69 closed this week and will remain closed through Aug. 29, according to MDOT. Work on the ramp from southbound I-75 to eastbound I-69 was rescheduled for Sept. 3 to 10.

MDOT is planning to open all of the ramps for the Crim Festival of Races on Saturday and for Labor Day weekend next week.

The ramp closures are part of a $1 million bridge maintenance project on structures in Genesee and Lapeer counties. The posted detour involves getting off I-75 onto westbound I-69, exiting at Bristol Road and getting on eastbound I-69.

All of the construction schedules depend on the weather.