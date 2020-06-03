More coronavirus patients recovered than diagnosed Wednesday in Bay, Saginaw counties

(6/3/2020) - Bay and Saginaw counties reported far more confirmed coronavirus cases recovered Wednesday than the number of new cases that were diagnosed.

The Bay County Health Department reported eight more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 320. Twenty-nine more coronavirus patients were listed as recovered Wednesday for a total of 269.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Bay County remained the same on Tuesday at 24.

Saginaw County also reported just seven new cases of the illness on Tuesday for a total of 1,060. No more deaths were attributed to coronavirus in the county, so the total stays at 109.

However, 21 more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Wednesday for a total of 321.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 27 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Tuesday for a total of 2,051. That was the highest single day increase in about two weeks.

No deaths have been attributed to the illness in Genesee County in the past four days, so the total remains at 248.

No other Mid-Michigan counties reported any new coronavirus cases or deaths on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 304 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Wednesday. That pushes the total number of confirmed cases to 58,035.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus statewide also is down to just 17 on Wednesday for a total of 5,570.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 2,051 cases and 248 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,060 cases, 109 deaths and 321 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and 21 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 320 cases, 24 deaths and 269 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and 29 recoveries.

-- Clare, 19 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 76 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 48 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 78 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 191 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 82 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 22 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 41 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 241 cases, 26 deaths and 191 patients recovered, which is a a decrease of one case and an increase of two recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 188 cases and 24 deaths, which is no change.