More flights, seats leaving Bishop International Airport this winter

(10/15/2019) - Flying south from Bishop International Airport to skip this winter's cold weather is getting easier.

With two new flights and the return of a seasonal route in December, the number of passenger seats available will be up more than 10 percent compared to last winter.

Allegiant Air is starting a new nonstop flight from Flint to Sarasota, Fla., on Nov. 24 and bringing back flights from Flint to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 20.

American Airlines started nonstop service from Flint to Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 4.

In addition, American is offering more flights and more seats to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and Delta Airlines is offering more service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

Allegiant is offering more flights to Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa Bay in Florida while United Airlines has more flights from Flint to Chicago.

Bishop airport officials say March will offer the most passenger seats with more than 46,500, which is the most space flying out of Flint since March 2016.