More free coronavirus testing in Flint

(5/30/20) - A free coronavirus testing site in Flint reopened Saturday.

The city and Genesee County Health Department said the community could come to the drive-thru site without an appointment.

It also did not matter if a person had coronavirus symptoms.

The testing picked up at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Saginaw Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It was set to be open for the same hours on Sunday, May 31.

As of Friday, the health department said Genesee County had 2,001 cases and 246 deaths. The fatality rate was more than 12 percent.

Organizers said the free testing was crucial in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.