More guns stolen from Saginaw Township store recovered by police

Two more guns have now been recovered from a Saginaw County gun heist that happened in August.

Police are still searching for dozens of guns as the trial date nears for the teenagers accused of stealing the guns.

"Nine of them have been recovered," says Michigan State Police Lieutenant Dave Kaiser.

Investigators say in recent weeks two more handguns stolen from Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township have been recovered. 49 in all were taken in the August heist.

Seven guns were recovered shortly after the arrest of five teenagers, who are accused of stealing the firearms

But in recent weeks, one was recovered in Saginaw on January 2nd, and the other was found in Grand Rapids on January 17th as police there were executing a search warrant in a drug investigation.

Kaiser says the recovery of the stolen guns had one thing in common.

"So in addition to be stolen handguns, convicted felons were the ones that had these guns," he says.

Three teenagers face adult criminal charges in connection with the gun theft, while two other juveniles were also charged in the case.

Kaiser says its possible many of the guns are now out of the mid-Michigan area.

"They are not just here locally, they are spread out, a lot of times when you get stolen firearms like this, they are usually sold very cheap or traded for drugs," Kaiser says.

Its not clear if the guns recovered were involved in any crimes since they were stolen.

"So far we've been very lucky, we haven't tied any of the handguns to any of the recent shootings or homicides we have had," he says.

Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is offering a cash reward for information on the recovery of the 40 guns still missing.

"You can just call and give the information and if it helps us recover some of these drugs, you may be entitled to a reward," says Kaiser