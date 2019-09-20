More human, animal cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis reported in Michigan

(9/20/2019) - The potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis is spreading to more counties in Michigan, with one more human case and several animals infected.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says an eighth human cases of the mosquito-borne illness was confirmed in Calhoun County.

Seven other human cases have been confirmed in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren counties. Three people have died from the illness in Michigan this year.

“The increasing geographic spread and increasing number of EEE cases in humans and animals indicate that the risk for EEE is ongoing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We continue to urge Michiganders to protect themselves against mosquito bites until the first hard frost.”

A deer in Genesee County and a horse in Lapeer County were found with the disease earlier this week. A total of 21 animals in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Montcalm, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties have confirmed EEE infection.

EEE is one of the most dangerous diseases spread by mosquito bites, leading to a 33 percent fatality rate among humans. There is a vaccine for horses, but not humans.

State health officials are urging everyone to take special precautions against mosquitoes in the 11 affected counties. Several school districts are spraying for mosquitoes this week and altering evening outdoor activity schedules.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered the following tips for how people can protect themselves:

• Limit outdoor activities or take precautions to avoid biting when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

• Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Only use products that are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

• When outdoors wear socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.

• Make sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water found in birdbaths, wading pools, and old tires.

Symptoms of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches that can progress to a severe encephalitis. That can result in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis.

Permanent brain damage, comas and death are possible in the most severe cases. Anyone experiencing EEE symptoms should see a physician as soon as possible.