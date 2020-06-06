More justice for George Floyd rallies planned in Mid-Michigan this weekend

(6/6/2020) - More rallies and walks are planned for this weekend across Mid-Michigan as community members call for justice and change after the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd died while in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In Owosso, a peaceful protest will begin at city hall at 1 p.m. and go until 4 p.m. on Saturday. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and use social distancing.

This protest was cancelled previously but was scheduled again for Saturday.

Also happening Saturday, a walk and rally in Flint. This will begin at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village and end at the Berston Field House. People are asked to assemble between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m. The walk is scheduled to begin at noon.

Another event took place Saturday morning in Flint with Michigan State Representative Cynthia Neeley. Neeley was scheduled to walk with people from the community in downtown Flint.

