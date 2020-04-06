More people file for unemployment in Michigan than all of last year

(4/6/2020) - As the cases of COVID-19 only continue to rise in Michigan, so does the number of people filing for unemployment.

ABC12 News has taken a lot of calls from you about your frustrations of not being able to get through online or on the phone.

Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said more people filed for unemployment in the past two weeks than all of last year, and that is just the people who could get through.

"I just want to say I understand how frustrating this can be. I've talked to a number of people who have been trying to navigate the unemployment system," Whitmer said in a Monday morning news conference.

Just last week, the state's unemployment website temporarily crashed as people logged on to file for unemployment.

"I know that there are 800,000 claims and I want you to know, we will get to you," said Whitmer.

She said the state is overwhelmed with the record amount.

"These numbers are staggering and they will continue to climb," Whitmer said.

In a Monday morning news conference, Whitmer says the Department of Technology, Management and Budget is working overtime on rebuilding the website to be more efficient.

"We are continuing to work to re-double efforts, quadruple our efforts, actually, working with DTMB, working around the clock to increase our website capacity," said Whitmer.

Whitmer says she wants those without work to get the help they need, which is why she expanded benefits, including the amount of time a person is paid, and who qualifies, like people who file 10-99 and contractors.

"The additional $600 a week that we are hoping to be able to include, we are still waiting on the U.S. Department of Labor to give us the rules and authorization to pay," said Whitmer.

In the meantime, she anyone who is still trying to file and has not gotten through should keep trying and adhere to the last name alphabet system in place.