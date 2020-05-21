More restrictions lifted: Gov. Whitmer partially reopens retail and auto dealerships

(5/21/2020) - Michigan retail stores and auto dealerships will be allowed to reopen partially as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxes more coronavirus restrictions.

She announced on Thursday that stores and dealerships can reopen statewide on Tuesday by appointment only. Small public gatherings of 10 or fewer people are allowed with social distancing guidelines.

Limits on non-essential medical procedures by physicians, dentists and veterinarians also will be fully lifted on May 29, Whitmer announced.

“The data shows that Michigan is ready to phase in these sectors of our economy, but we must stay vigilant and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said.