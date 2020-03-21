More retailers, other businesses deciding to temporarily close

(03/21/2020) -- Retailers, car dealerships and other businesses are doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID 19.

Labadie Toyota in Bay City announced on Facebook yesterday that all of its facilities are closed until April 6th.

TJ Maxx and Marshalls are among the growing list of stores also temporarily closing its doors. The announcement came Thursday that both stores will close for two weeks.

Kohl's is also closing down until at least April 1st.

Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills are closed for the next 10 days.

Birch Run Premium Outlets is also closed. However, the Genesee Valley Shopping Center will remain open. But some stores, like Macy's and JCPenney are closing.

Certain stores at the West Branch Outlet shops are also closed. It's best to check their website or call ahead to see what's open.