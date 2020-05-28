More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths are from Michigan nursing homes

(05/28/2020) - The state health department says residents from nursing homes account for a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths, if not more.

That statistic is frightening for people in Mid-Michigan, especially for one Gratiot County man whose grandmother stays in a nursing home.

Dustin Kricher's grandmother is in her early 90's and has dementia. Kricher used to visit her every week at her Gratiot County nursing home, up until the coronavirus pandemic began.

"It's just risky just in case if we came in contact with somebody that had it, I don't want to go and spread it to everybody up there," Kricher said.

Now, like thousands across the state, Kricher is learning to temporarily love from afar and staying out of the facility in order to protect our state's most vulnerable population.

During a state response to COVID-19, Governor Whitmer said the state took quick action early on by keeping visitors out and monitoring data from facilities, but the numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows that wasn't enough in some cases. 1,216 residents living in nursing homes have died from COVID-19. The Department's Director believes that number could be higher because some facilities aren't even reporting their numbers to the state.

"They are the ones that we should be protecting the most," Andrew Allen said.

Because of those numbers, Allen, who is a registered nurse, believes that seniors affected by COVID-19 should not return immediately to their nursing homes once they've left the hospital and should be isolated.

"Out of everybody in society, they are the ones that we should be keeping as far away from the coronavirus as possible," Allen said.

Right now. the state is requiring nursing facilities to only take patients if the facility has appropriate PPE or there is a dedicated unit there for isolated residents to isolate discharged patients.

When all is said and done, and the time is right, Kricher will be ready.

"Just to hold her again and see her again, I'd love that. I think a lot of people need that right now because we've been so distant and distracted because of this. I think we need to get this going, so we can be with the ones we love," Kricher said.

If you'd like to visit the state's data collection on long term care facilities, visit the "Related Links" section of this page.