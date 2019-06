(06/01/19)-State data shows that more than 200 of Michigan's private schools have closed over the past decade.

The Detroit Free Press reports that many private school operators are blaming a shrinking student population, fewer resources and rising costs.

The state's Center for Educational Performance and Information found that about 112,000 Michigan students attended private schools last year.

It's a 14% decrease from the 130,000 students in private schools roughly a decade ago.