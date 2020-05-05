More than one-third of Michigan coronavirus patients have recovered

(5/5/2020) - The recovery rate for Michigan coronavirus patients continues improving.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 15,000 people confirmed with the illness have survived and made a recovery. The latest figures show nearly 44,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State health officials consider patients recovered when they survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms, which include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath.

So the number of people reported as recovered in Michigan all reported their symptoms started on or before April 1. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updates the number on Saturdays.

The statewide average of confirmed coronavirus patients who died stands at 9%.

The state only reported a partial update of coronavirus statistics on Monday due to a software issue involving the Michigan Disease Surveillance System over the weekend.

Another 196 coronavirus cases and 86 deaths statewide were included in the partial update, bringing Michigan's totals to 43,950 cases and 4,135 deaths.

The latest figures from Genesee and Saginaw counties show more slow growth in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 26 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and only two deaths. Those bring the county's totals to 1,667 cases and 199 deaths.

Outside of the Metro Detroit area, that is the second highest total of cases behind Kent County and highest death total in Michigan.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 23 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Tuesday. Those increase the county's totals to 749 cases and 70 deaths.

No more Sagainw County patients were listed as recovered since Friday, leaving the county's total at 102.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.