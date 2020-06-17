More unemployment benefit concerns coming to Michigan Legislature committee

(6/17/2020) - A Michigan Legislature committee is planning to hear more concerns Thursday about unemployed workers having difficulty getting benefits.

The Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic is planning a hearing at 8:30 a.m. to hear from more workers about trouble dealing with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The agency and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity testified in May, saying about 124,000 unemployed workers hadn't received their benefits and more had received only partial payments.

Since then, members of the Legislature have continued hearing about ongoing concerns with the unemployment agency. The Joint Select Committee hopes to give unemployed workers a platform to air their concerns.