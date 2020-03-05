More women should consider skilled trade jobs as a career

(3/5/2020) - This is Women in Construction Week.

It's a time to raise both awareness and opportunities in skilled construction trades.

Of the more than 7 million people employed in skilled construction trade jobs across the country, less than 10% are women.

It's a number both government and the private sector would like to see increase in the coming years.

Over the next decade, the construction industry is expected to see an employment growth increase by 12%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That means, more women will be needed to help fuel that growth.

"I couldn't find a job in my field. So, I knew some people from co-oping at MDOT, and they were looking for construction technicians," said Swartz Creek resident Erica Fall.

"I really wasn't sure what I wanted to do out of high school. And, I heard about the concrete technology program up at Alpena Community College," commented Jennifer Sexton, from Grand Blanc.

There are various ways to get into these jobs, including trade schools and apprenticeships that teach with on-the-job training.

Both women say they enjoy the ever-changing landscape of their jobs.

"I really like working outside. I like starting a project and then seeing the project end. I know when you're driving through a construction project it seems like it's endless and progress is slow, but working out in the field, you see day to day changes," said Sexton.

"I guess what really attracted me to this job was, it's such a broad range of things that you deal with out in the field. And, it's always something new. Even though you think you're just building a road, there's always different scenarios that you run into," added Fall.

MDOT. for example, says that the number of women employed in road construction has risen, but only by about 7% in the last decade.

They would like to add a lot more as the number of construction projects expand in the coming years.

