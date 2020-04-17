More workers accuse Flint business of unsafe conditions as company responds

Thursday, ABC 12 told you about a Flint company that just saw its first coronavirus diagnosis and a worker who opened up about what she felt were unsafe conditions. Other workers have since come forward as Premiere Packaging defends its practices.

That company, which ABC 12 can now identify as Premiere Packaging in Flint, issued its response after a worker spoke out, accusing management of not taking the pandemic seriously after a co-worker tested positive.

In a statement sent to ABC 12 Friday by President Mark Drolet: “The health and safety of our workers is our paramount concern. Premiere has in place a Covid-19 response plan that is compliant with our Governor’s order and the DHS… Premiere has implemented all social distancing measures that are feasible in its manufacturing environment. ”

“It’s very unsafe… there’s sometimes when we’re shoulder to shoulder.”

Kayde Cronkright reached out to ABC 12 via email after watching our first report, which aired Thursday evening.

“They don’t have to run all of the lines in there,” argues Kayde. “The lines are not very far apart because it’s a small plant.”

Kayde tells ABC 12 she was working on the same line three as the employee diagnosed with COVID Wednesday and is now under a 14 day quarantine.

“They fired a girl for not coming in for two days due to the COVID-19. I know they walked out a couple more people,” relates Kayde. “They’re scared of losing their job because of how high their points are. They’re giving points out during this time.”

Premiere mixes and bottles various chemicals at its facility in Flint, including sanitizers. The company says it’s added another worker to each shift, responsible for disinfecting equipment and is using what’s called an atomization machine, dispersing a sanitizing chemical to kill germs on the factory floor.

“I feel they should at least shut down for a week or two to clean,” says Kayde. “Make sure everything was sanitized, not have us running again the next day.”

Kayde tells ABC 12 she has seen some of those new procedures in person, but wants to see concrete action to make worker safety a priority.

“They’re making us feel unsafe and as if we’re not cared about,” says Kayde. “Our health is very important right now and should be cared about. It’s not.”

