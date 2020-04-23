Mortgage broker explains pros and cons of 90-day forbearance

(04/23/2020)-Off the job and without pay.

Perhaps waiting for unemployment benefits to start.

It's what thousands of people in Michigan are facing right now- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To alleviate some of that financial strain, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a partnership with 200 lenders to make sure those experiencing financial hardship- stay in their homes.

"Forbearance does not equal forgiveness, said mortgage broker, Jerry Meyer.

Jerry Meyer is President of Metro Mortgage Group, in Owosso. A division of Mortgage One Inc.

Meyer explains how the forbearance works.

"An example, somebody that had a $1500 a month payment and then went into forebearance for 6 months and at the ned of 6 months, he gets invoice for 6 x $1500, which is $9000, plus the $1500 payment, which is $10,500 and it says to pay up. And then they (the lender) says they can spread it out over the 12 months and the next payment goes from $1500 to $2200 a month and they can't make that either," Meyer said.

He said the long-term impact of this agreement has yet to be determined.

But Meyer said the industry is feeling some of it, now.

"If one percent of the mortgages went into forbearance, that would equate to $49 million dollars per month of payments that aren't getting paid, the problem becomes that the servicer still has to make the payment to the investor, whether they are getting paid or not," he said

It's why he said only use the 90-day forbearance as a last resort.

"The consequence is that you are just kicking the can down the road, you're not getting it added to the end of the mortgage, and you're just delaying a problem down the road," Meyer said.