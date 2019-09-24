Mosquito Control season winding down, disease prevention remains steady

(09/24/19) - As fall sets in we typically begin to forget about pesky mosquitoes. But this year there's a lot of buzz due to the potentially deadly disease Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services eight people have been infected with EEE this year. Three of them have died.

The virus has not been detected in Saginaw County, but it is something mosquito control is carefully watching as their season winds down.

"The temperatures are warm, mosquitoes are biting, so we're out there trying to control it," said Bill Stanuszek, director of Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission.

Stanuszek said spraying and other treatment efforts designed to fight the mosquitoes which could carry EEE, West Nile, or other diseases, runs from May 1 to Sept, 30.

Beginning Oct. 1 seasonal workers are done, and it's up to the fulltime staff to control mosquito populations.

In the final days before seasonal workers are done Stanuszek said they're focused on prioritizing which areas need more attention. "We're going to look, again, where those mosquitoes are biting, and we want to make sure we get into some areas maybe we haven't gotten in to in a while," he said.

After the first of October a few trucks will be on standby to treat areas of concern.

Mosquito Control also looks forward to the first frost. "That's kind of the reset button on the whole cycling of disease often times," Stanuszek said.

And while frost doesn't kill every mosquito, it's a turning point.

"It kind of tells them, 'hey, the time's done'. Those that are going to over winter seek that over wintering shelter," Stanuszek said.

What mosquito control does to prevent the nuisance bugs is just part of keeping your family safe. Wearing bug spray and protective clothes, as well as other simple acts can make a big difference.

"From a professional mosquito control level, get rid of your water, dump it out and do what you can to protect yourself from mosquitoes, because it just takes one bite," Stanuszek said.

There are additional tips on how to protect yourself from EEE and other mosquito-borne viruses online. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to the page.