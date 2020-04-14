Mosquito sprays begin in Saginaw County with new concerns due to COVID-19

(04/14/2020)- "Its mosquito season whether we want it or not, "

And those pesky blood suckers are more than just annoying— they can be a major health threat.

Triple E, the most serious mosquito borne- virus, hit the state hard last year. And proved deadly to some who contracted the virus.

It also caused the cancellation of dozens of outdoor events across the state, including here in Mid Michigan.

"We are just trying to give people some normalcy in what they expect to see and get a jump on the public health side when it comes to mosquitos and the diseases that they carry,"said Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Director, Bill Stanuszek.

Saginaw County began aeriel mosquito sprays Tuesday morning.

But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county will be limited- not only by the number of seasonal workers it can hire, but also the kind of work they are able to do.

"PPE and we all know what that's like now. So we want to make sure when we bring them in, we can offer them the best protection possible with respect to COVID-19. So we are able to offer that protection to the public from mosquito borne disease. So that's going to be a little challenging," Stanuszek said.

After being cut short Tuesday due to strong winds, Stanuszek said planes will be back in the air, Wednesday.

"As we bring the system and response on board, it will be a little abnormal. We will be delaying a few services. But we are going to try to do is get out there and attack those mosquitos and diseases at the community level. And we get back to normal, we will bring in some of those personal responses like backyard treatments and things when we are able to, when we get the staff and their welfare is taken care of and the community's welfare with respect to COVID-19," he said.