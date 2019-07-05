Mosquitoes taking a bite out of Mid-Michigan residents

(7/5/19) - With plenty of heat, humidity and rain the past few weeks, pesky mosquitoes are out in full force.

But there are ways to keep them off your back and other parts of your body.

"Well, there's many different applications and it's all based on what their needs are. If it's for a party, we have things here you can put out and it's electronic, and it provides some protection," said Larry Petrella from Rocky's Great Outdoors in Burton.

Newer devices emit a masking scent so mosquitoes ignore humans or are repelled by a smell they hate.

Another newer method of killing mosquitoes, flies, ticks, spiders and other insects is The Skeeter Defeater, which uses a botanical insecticide (pyrethrin) that's sprayed automatically when mosquitoes are most active.

For those who may spend a lot of time outdoors, there are various nets that keeps mosquitoes out and clothing that contains DEET, a repellent, already in the fabric.

There are also conventional sprays that can protect from mosquitoes and ticks, which can carry lyme disease or other illnesses.

Other natural insecticides are available for people allergic to popular brands like Off and Cutter. They include citronella-based products that smell good to humans but bad to mosquitoes.

Mid-Michigan residents are taking the increase in the little blood-suckers in stride.

"You got to deal with it. Just like the heat. Do you stay inside all day and not do anything just because of the heat? Nope, you have to do something," said Jason Gunnell, from Montrose.

It's also a good idea to check with your veterinarian on which products will keep your pets safe outdoors too.