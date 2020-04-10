Most Michigan health insurers waiving copays, deductibles for coronavirus care

(4/10/2020) - Most Michigan health insurance companies are waiving cost sharing requirements for customers being tested or treated for coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services has agreements with nearly all health insurers operating in the state to waive copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 care.

“Michiganders that are fighting for their lives should not have the extra burden of fighting with their health insurer to cover the costs of their care,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

-- Aetna Better Health of Michigan.

-- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, MI Blue Cross Complete.

-- HAP and Alliance Health.

-- Humana Insurance.

-- McLaren Health Plan.

-- Meridian Health Plan.

-- Molina Healthcare Michigan.

-- Physicians Health Plan (PHP).

-- Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co., Priority Health Choice, Total Health Care.

-- United Healthcare Insurance, United Healthcare Community Plan.

The agreements apply to individual and group health plans. Cost sharing will be waived for primary care visits, lab tests, emergency room visits, ambulance services, some medications and vaccines related to coronavirus treatment.

Anyone with questions should reach out to their insurance company.