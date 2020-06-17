Most of Caseville's Cheeseburger Festival canceled, replaced by 'slice'

(6/17/2020) - The annual Cheeseburger Festival in Caseville has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Instead, a "Slice of Cheeseburger" is happening with local businesses rallying to keep the spirit alive. The smaller event will take place Aug. 14 to 23.

Many large events that are normally part of the Cheeseburger Festival won't happen this year, including concerts and midway rides. But the "slice" will continue golf outings, a car show, vendors and music.

And of course, the Best Cheeseburger competition is still happening this summer, so bragging rights are up for grabs.

