Mother Nature forces changes at Saginaw Township soccer tournament

(06/21/19) - Upwards of 15,000 people are expected to converge on Saginaw Township and surrounding areas for the 2019 Midwest Regional Soccer Championships.

U.S. Youth Soccer selected the Saginaw Township Soccer Association as a host three years ago.

And while plans have been in place for months, and even years, Mother Nature forced organizers to make a few last minute changes.

The six day tournament, which features 224 teams from 14 state associations, requires 22 soccer fields.

"Every field had to be painted twice, okay. So we're dodging rain, dodging weather," explained Mike Whelton, one of six people in charge of ground maintenance at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex.

Whelton said they have to be painted twice a week, but this week was especially tricky.

"You know we got an inch of rain yesterday and that just set everything back, we were painting fields last night until eight o'clock at night," Whelton said.

There was also a major last minute field change.

"The fields are holding up great, we had one field that we closed due to some drainage issues, we had another field we were able to move teams to," said Jonathan Meersman, chair of the Midwest Regional Championships for U.S. Youth Soccer.

Thursday night Saginaw Township's maintenance crews mowed Valley Lutheran High School's (VLHS) football field, which is just across the road from the complex.

Friday morning Whelton's team took over.

"It's pretty complex. I mean you've got to lay it out and square it, and then you've got to lay all your strings and get everything nice and straight," Whelton explained. "There was four of us, and we got it done this morning in about three-and-a-half hours."

Most people had no idea the transformed football field wasn't part of the original plan.

"I tell you what, the compliments that we get from everybody really makes you feel pretty good," Whelton said.

VLHS also helped with necessary parking changes.

"The rain we had yesterday wiped out 600 parking spots for us," said Del Zimmerman, a volunteer in charge of parking and traffic control.

The lawn parking spots at a nearby church were too soggy to use, so VLHS allowed the tournament to utilize some lawn parking, in addition to its parking lot.

Getting to the soccer complex can also be a challenge.

"Traffic at certain times, when games let out, or are preparing to start, the traffic can be a little tighter than usual," Meersman said.

Zimmerman added some people aren't obeying the signs or people directing traffic.

"We've got people coming through that shouldn't be coming through. Right off the get go, 'I've got to go to work'. Well yeah, the roads closed," Zimmerman said.

McCarty has been turned into a one-way by the soccer complex. Traffic can only travel west during tournament hours. Saginaw Township Police are also helping direct traffic.

Parents like Joe Dreas who have parking passes can get close, but may need to walk or catch a golf cart to get to the fields.

"Teammates of ours were able to find better parking up close, but I saw the first spot and just took it," Dreas said. He has a son and a daughter playing in the tournament.

Those who don't have passes can park in designated lots, then catch a ride on a bus. There's more information listed below.

The best advice from those who have to be there is to be patient.

"Stay out of the area, please," Zimmerman said. "It's gonna be a zoo until roughly six o'clock."

"Leave early and wear shoes that can get a little wet," Dreas added.

The 14 teams that win their age group at the regional tournament move on to nationals in Kansas in late July. Teams range in ages from 19U to 13U, and include girls and boys teams.

Saginaw Township Traffic Information:

-McCarty Road will be closed to through traffic from Fortune Boulevard west to Mackinaw Road on Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22, Sunday, June 23, Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26 from 6:00 a.m. to completion of all games each day. During these dates and times, McCarty Road will be restricted to one-way traffic heading west for ONLY those with a paid parking pass. The road will be reopened and barricades removed each evening at the completion of all the tournament games. Visitors attending the tournament will be routed to the Soccer Complex by way of Bay Road.

-The traffic light at the intersection of Mackinaw and McCarty will be flashing red in all four directions. A police officer will be directing traffic at this intersection.

- Windemere Drive at McCarty Road and West Cabaret Trail at McCarty Road will be closed and barricaded from 6:00 a.m. to the end of all games each day on Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22, Sunday, June 23, Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26. These roads are being closed to ensure that participants in the tournament do not park in the residential areas. Emergency vehicles will have access to these areas at all times. Special permits will be provided to the Tuscany sub-division residents.

-Our Police Officers will be patrolling neighborhoods to help discourage participants and visitors from parking on residential streets.

-Although normal traffic is restored on June 27th, a Party on McCarty will be occurring that evening substantially adding to the traffic volume in the late afternoon and evening. ALSO: On June 29th and 30th a MAJOR 80 team Lacrosse Tournament will be held at the complex. There will be no McCarty street closure for these events.

-Overflow parking is being accommodated at Valley Lutheran High School and the office building on Fortune Boulevard.

-Severe weather conditions may alter these plans.