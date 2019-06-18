Mother angry after son with autism named ‘Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd’ by teachers

School officials are investigating after a middle school student with autism received a superlative that deemed him “Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd.”

Mother Desiree Perez says the certificate was included in her son’s end-of the-year paperwork. The boy has autism and just finished sixth grade. (Source: WJAR/CNN)

Desiree Perez says the certificate was included in her son’s end-of the-year paperwork, which she picked up Friday on the last day of school at Normandin Middle School. Perez’s son Kelvin, who has autism and just finished sixth grade, was not at school that day.

The superlative named her son “Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd.” It was signed by a group of teachers, including Kelvin’s teacher.

"I thought that was very wrong,” Perez said. "I didn't think it was funny. My son didn't find it funny either. He said, ‘Why was the teacher giving him this award because he was never lost in school?’”

Perez met with the school’s principal regarding the incident.

"He said he was sorry about it. He was asking for me to forgive this incident, and he said that he couldn't do anything about the teachers because they had already left for vacation,” she said.

A spokesman for the New Bedford School District said in an email that the superintendent is aware of the situation, and a “full investigation” is underway.

"I felt very bad because I don't think this should be given, not only to my son, not to any kid because every kid struggles in school,” Perez said.

The mother wants a meeting with the superintendent and more education for the teachers involved.

Copyright 2019 WJAR via CNN. All rights reserved.