Mother charged in manslaughter, child abuse after 2-month-old's death

(9/30/2019) - A Clare County mother has been charged with the death of her 2-month-old child nearly a year later.

The child was found in full cardiac arrest in the 11000 block of Harrison Avenue in Clare around 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2018. Detectives from the Clare County Sheriff's Office and a medical examiner investigated the child's death.

After the investigation, the Clare County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against the child's mother, 22-year-old Razon Geiling. She is charged with involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree child abuse.

Investigators have not said how the child died.

Police arrested Geiling on Thursday and she was arraigned in Clare County District Court on Friday. A magistrate ordered her held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.