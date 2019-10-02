Mother charged with manslaughter after 7-month-old dies

(10/2/2019) - The mother of a 7-month-old baby who died in Clare County is facing criminal charges about six months after the death.

Michelle Sulisz, 27, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse connected to the baby's death.

Police and medical crews responded to a 911 call around 4:45 a.m. March 23 in the 3000 block of Lakeview Drive for reports that the baby was not breathing and possibly deceased.

The child eventually was pronounced dead. Investigators did not release a cause or manner of death.

Detectives from the Clare County Sheriff's Department and medical examiners conducted an investigation into the baby's death. Reports were forwarded to the Clare County Prosecutor's Office, which issued charges.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested Sulisz in Lake Orion on Monday. She was arraigned Tuesday in Clare County District Court on the manslaughter and child abuse charges.

A magistrate set her bond at $25,000.