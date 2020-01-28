Mother, child die in house fire in southwestern Michigan

(1/27/2020) - Police say a mother and child have died in a house fire in southwestern Michigan.

Three more children were able to escape through a window at the home in Fabius Township in St. Joseph County.

The victims were found after the fire was extinguished Tuesday. The surviving children had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

