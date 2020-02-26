Investigators identify mother, infant killed in Bridgeport mobile home fire

(2/26/2020) - Investigators have identified the young mother and infant daughter killed in a Bridgeport Township mobile home fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters found the bodies of 23-year-old Emilee Woodruff and 10-month-old Autumn Wlock in the residence inside the Bridgeport Mobile Home Park on Dixie Highway just after 6:30 a.m.

Bridgeport Township Fire Chief Dave Smigiel said flames were shooting out of the mobile home when firefighters arrived. Two neighboring mobile homes sustained significant damage, as well.

Smigiel said investigators are working to confirm whether the mobile home had working smoke detectors. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigations Unit will be handling the investigation.