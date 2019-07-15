Mother, man accused of sex trafficking 6-year-old in court for hearing

(7/15/2019) - A mother and the man she's accused of sex trafficking her 6-year-old daughter to were in court Monday for a hearing to determine whether they should stand trial.

Jennifer Beckman and Michael Foster are two of the people Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell arrested in June as part of a sting by his Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team.

One investigator took the witness stand in a Genesee County courtroom late Monday morning to discuss evidence against Beckman and Foster.

More witnesses were scheduled to testify in the afternoon, but the hearing was rescheduled after the defense attorneys explained they did not have all of the information they needed from the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

Beckman and Foster face several charges, including conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and human trafficking by recruiting a minor for sexually abusive activities.

After arresting Foster along with 20 other people during the GHOST team sweep announced on June 9, police investigating his activities uncovered evidence of the alleged scheme to sexually assault Beckman's daughter.

Police say Beckman sold sexual favors with the 6-year-old to Foster, who also is accused of sexually assaulting his 2-year-old daughter.

Their defense attorneys vehemently deny the allegations against Beckman and Foster. The hearing will reconvene on Sept. 6, after which a judge will decide whether the suspects should stand trial.