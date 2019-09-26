Mother of 3-year-old who died from child abuse pleads guilty to reduced charge

(9/26/2019) - A Saginaw Township mother accused of not doing enough to stop the abuse that led to her son's death has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fourth-degree child abuse.

Katie Leuenberger entered her plea in Saginaw County Circuit Court this week. She had been charged with first-degree child abuse, but prosecutors reduced that to fourth-degree child abuse in exchange for her plea.

She is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 5.

Leuenberger must testify against her boyfriend, Tavaris Williams, when he goes to trial on charges that he caused the death of 3-year-old Jordan Brown on Jan. 1, 2018, at a Saginaw Township apartment.

Leuenberger and Williams were living together as boyfriend and girlfriend at the time. Investigators say an autopsy conducted after Brown's death revealed a pattern of abuse, which led to his death.

Williams is charged with first-degree felony murder while Leuenberger is accused of failing to report the ongoing child abuse.