Mother of 6 year old among 20 arrested in Gen. Co. for sex crimes with children

(6/7/2019) -- The mother of a six year old girl is among 20 people who have been arrested in Genesee County for crimes related to soliciting sex with children.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Department says she has been charged with human trafficking of her daughter.

The arrests were made by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) a newly formed task force within the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Robert Pickell will hold a press conference on Monday about the arrests.