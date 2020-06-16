Mother of Broome Park victim “starting to lose hope,” asks for community to speak up

(6/16/2020) - It's been two-and-a-half years since human skulls were found in Flint's Broome Park.

The bizarre discovery prompted a joint investigation between local, state and federal officials.

A man walking his dog in November 2017 made the disturbing discovery and called 9-1-1. The park was shut down for days as police searched for the women’s bodies.

The two bodies were identified as two local women about a year later; but that was kept secret, until now.

“I’m starting to lose hope, that’s why I’m reaching out now,” Becky Beck said. “Because I feel like I’ve been suffering in silence. I need help.”

One of the skulls belonged to Beck’s daughter, Misty-Dawn Kerrison-Steiber.

The FBI has confirmed the second skull belongs to Claudia Wilson, who was last heard from in August 2017. She was 41-years-old.

Both women were mothers. They were last seen in the area of Fenton and Atherton Roads on Flint’s southside.

The FBI, Michigan State Police and Flint Police have been working the case together.

“I don't want her to be another unsolved crime. And if I can't get my daughter until they solve the crime, how am I supposed to go on?” Beck said.

July 2017 is the last time Beck spoke with her daughter. She is haunted by one of their final phone calls.

“My daughter had called me and expressed to me that she may be in danger,” she explained.

But, Beck didn’t have the ability to help her.

When Misty-Dawn didn’t call her son on his birthday in September 2017 and didn’t show up to a family member’s funeral or to Christmas that year, Beck got worried.

She and her family decided to file a missing person report in January 2018. The next month they attended MSP’s ‘ID the Missing’ event.

“It was brought to my attention that one of the skulls had a broken jaw, previously broken, that had healed,” Beck said.” And I knew right then, that's my daughter. She had TMJ and they broke her jaw.”

“I knew it was her, but I still tried to have faith,” Beck added.

She, some friends and family put ‘Missing’ posters on every telephone pole on the Flint’s south side, the area Misty-Dawn was last seen.

Months later, Beck got the call confirming her mother's intuition. Her daughter was no longer missing, Misty-Dawn had been killed.

“My thoughts are consumed with what did you do to her, why did you do this to her and how could you do this to her? How could you do this to any human being?” Beck said through tears.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for those answers.

Who killed Misty and Claudia? How did their skulls end up in the park? What do these two women have in common? Where are their bodies?

“I just want to lay my baby to rest, like every human deserves. She does not deserve to be sitting somewhere being called evidence,” she said.

But, Beck can’t have what’s left of her daughter, until the case is closed. So until someone speaks up, the urn she had created to hold her daughter’s ashes will remain empty.

“If they know where the rest of these girl’s remains are, if they have any information, even if it seems really small, it could be really big. It’s time now to come forward,” she added.

