Mother of biracial boys discusses fears of racism in America

(6/2/2020) - If you've been on social media at all Tuesday, you probably noticed a show of solidarity in the "Blackout Tuesday" movement.

Profile pictures and typical news feed content were replaced with black squares in an attempt to silence the noise, show support, and amplify ‘Black Lives Matter’ voices.

Advocates agree it’s a start, but feel more action is needed.

So how can you be an ally?

“It can be overwhelming right now; because I know a lot of people are thinking like, you need to help, you need to help, you need to help,” Mom and activist, Kelsey Bunker Robertson said.

The Grand Blanc woman said what's important is to keep the conversation going. She suggested doing your own research, following African American leaders using their platforms to inform and supporting the protests that call for justice reform

Because she said, we've seen this outcry before, but it's never continued long enough to impact change.

“You need to be anti racist and you need to understand what racism is, that it exists; and then, how can you be anti that and stop that or fight that,” she explained.

The fight is personal to the wife of an African American man and Mom of 6 biracial kids, 5 of whom are young boys.

“No matter what I teach my sons - one, they have a whole different set of rules to follow. And even if they follow those rules, like, there's still a chance it's not going to end like I told them it would if they follow the rules,” Robertson said.

She started having this conversation with her oldest son, who is 9-years-old; because she said, he's able to see and understand the news reports.

“You know, I hold my breath when my husband is going to the grocery store; because, I don't know if people are going to see him as, you know, the fun dad/coach that we all know him as, or just a big intimidating black guy,” she explained. “You know, it's every single moment of every day.”

She's asking for her community to be allies, so she doesn't have to live with this fear.

Robertson said it's as simple as teaching your kids from a young age about other cultures and people who don't look like them.

She added, “I really think we're raising a generation that is going to completely wipe this out. I think that is, that is the biggest hope I have right now. I know that, you know, what people are doing right now is going to make some kind of difference.”

