Mother's body found in Owosso residence 2 to 4 weeks after she died, police say

(2/17/2020) - Owosso police found the body of a woman in her 70s while responding to a medical emergency.

A woman called 911 on Feb. 3 saying she was suffering from a medical event at a residence on Hiram Street, said Owosso Police Chief Kevin Lenkart. Police also learned of a possible dead body in the house.

The woman who called 911 lived at the residence with her mother, who was in her mid-70s, and her husband. The woman was in charge of caring for her mother, who was in failing health.

Lenkart believes the woman's mother died about two to four weeks before the Feb. 3 call to 911. Investigators are not sure how the mother died, but they conducted an autopsy and obtained medical records.

Lenkart said investigators also are obtaining bank records to determine whether anything suspicious turns up with the mother's finances.

No charges had been filed in the the case as of Monday. Police will submit reports on the situation to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office to review when the investigation is complete.