Mother's boyfriend arrested for causing 1-year-old girl's death

(9/19/2019) - Police announced the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Augusta in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 21-month-old girl on Tuesday.

The Midland Police Department is accusing the man of causing the toddler's death. No information was provided on how the girl died and what the suspect is accused of doing.

Police arrested the boyfriend on Thursday morning and he remained in the Midland County Jail awaiting arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Emergency medical responders were already on the scene performing CPR when the Midland Police Department arrived around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Hedgewood Drive.

An ambulance rushed the toddler to MidMichigan Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.