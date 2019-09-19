Motorcyclist dead after rear-ending an SUV on U.S. 23, police say

(9/19/2019) - A 69-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after hitting an SUV from behind on U.S. 23 in Iosco County.

Around 3:50 p.m., a 37-year-old woman driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound was slowing or stopped for a vehicle making a left turn in front of her on U.S. 23 in Iosco County's Baldwin Township.

The motorcyclist, Robert Rae of Oscoda, failed to slow down and rear-ended the SUV, according to the Iosco County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe he tried to slow down at the last second before impact.

An off-duty police officer, firefighter and paramedic driving behind Rae saw it happen and quickly started treatment. Rae was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

An ambulance transported Rae to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas. He later was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the SUV did not report any injuries.

Investigators say drugs and alcohol were not not factors in the crash.