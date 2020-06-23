Motorcyclist critically injured after motorcycle turned into his path, police say

(6/23/2020) - A 27-year-old motorcyclist received critical injuries after police say a car turned into his path on Monday evening.

Avontez Dajuan Boone was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle west on University Avenue near Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 7:25 p.m. when the crash happened, according to the Flint Police Department.

A Lincoln sedan driving east on University Avenue made a left turn into a parking lot into Boone's path, police say. He was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered critical head injuries.

Boone was hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center in critical condition Monday evening.

Investigators are not sure whether speed or intoxication contributed to the crash. Anyone with information on the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6808.