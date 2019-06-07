Motorcyclist critically injured in three-vehicle crash on Atherton Road

(6/7/2019) - A 48-year-old motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Atherton Road in Flint on Friday.

Just after noon, Alonzo Sturdivant was riding eastbound on Atherton Road near Greenbrook Lane behind another vehicle in the right lane. He moved into the left lane at the same time as the other vehicle.

They collided in the left lane, which sent Sturdivant careening into the oncoming lane. He then collided head-on with an SUV traveling westbound.

Sturdivant was transported to Hurley Medical Center in good condition from the scene, but doctors later downgraded his condition to critical condition.

Police are not sure whether excessive speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Anyone with information about what happened in asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6891.