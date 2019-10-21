Motorcyclist dies after chain reaction crash involving deer on I-75

(10/21/2019) - A 67-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday evening after he struck a deer, lost control, laid down his Harley-Davidson on the freeway and got hit by an SUV.

Dennis Dankert of Prudenville was riding the 2008 motorcycle north on I-75 near mile marker 214 in Ogemaw County around 8:30 p.m. when he collided with the deer, according to Michigan State Police.

The collision caused Dankert to lose control and lay down the motorcycle on the freeway. Police say he and the motorcycle separated as they skidded to a stop.

A 77-year-old Roscommon man driving a Buick Envision north on I-75 could not avoid hitting Dankert on the freeway. Dankert, who was not wearing a helmet, died on the scene.

The Roscommon man, who ended up on the east side of the freeway after the crash, was not injured. Police say drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the crash.

Authorities closed I-75 for nearly three hours while investigators documented the scene.