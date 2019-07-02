Motorcyclists fear reformed auto insurance bill will leave them stranded

(07/02/19) - Just over a month ago, Governor Whitmer signed a reformed law to lower Michigan's expensive auto insurance.

Saving money seemed good for most, but definitely not for all. Motorcyclists fear the new law leaves them with very little protection.

With the reformed law, car-owners can lower their personal injury protection. Since a motorcycle accident falls on the responsibility of the car-owner, a motorcyclist is now left at the complete mercy of the driver.

George Hamo is an attorney at law serving in Flint for over 35 years. He says with the new no-fault act, there will be different tiers of coverage for car-owners to choose from like $50,000 or $250,000.

"Under the old law, they would be able to have the unlimited, but now because they changed the different tiers of no-fault benefits, they're stuck," Hamo said.

Those injuries could result in bills up to the millions of dollars. At that point, Hamo believes they'll be forced to go on Medicaid.

"They threw a little piece of an apple saying, 'Oh, you get some reduction on some auto premiums!' What it's going to be is next to nothing compared to what you're going to be paying more in Medicare and Medicaid because if it shifts to the tax payers, all of us tax payers are paying it," Hamo said.

Butch Brown is the Vice President of ABATE of Michigan, which fights for the rights of motorcyclists. He says as much as he loves riding his motorcycle, he depends on that protection to feel safe.

"The way distracted driving is going, car drivers aren't watching for us. It's just that we got to have the insurance covered. When a guy only has $25,000 in coverage and we get hit by him, and that's all we can collect, that's not even enough for a broken leg," Brown said.

Brown says he plans to speak up before the law takes effect this time next year.

He hopes dealers will get involved in this since they sell motorcycles to many people.