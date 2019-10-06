Motorcyclists leaves in helicopter after crash with pickup truck in Frankenmuth

(10/06/19) - An accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck sends one person to the hospital and shuts down a roadway in Frankenmuth on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of M-83 and Roedel Road around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Police say a pickup truck failed to yield to the motorcycle, causing the crash.

A helicopter took the motorcyclist to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The intersection was closed for a few hours this afternoon.

Police are still investigating.