Motorcyclists leaves in helicopter after crash with pickup truck in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH (WJRT) (10/06/19) - An accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck sends one person to the hospital and shuts down a roadway in Frankenmuth on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of M-83 and Roedel Road around 2:30 in the afternoon.
Police say a pickup truck failed to yield to the motorcycle, causing the crash.
A helicopter took the motorcyclist to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The intersection was closed for a few hours this afternoon.
Police are still investigating.