(6/20/2019) - Southbound traffic was slowed on U.S. 23 in Fenton after a motor home caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported between Silver Lake and Owen roads around 1:25 p.m. The motor home came to a stop on the shoulder side of the road, where flames consumed it.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The motor home appeared to be a total loss.

Traffic was backed up a few miles in both directions while the Fenton Fire Department battled the flames.