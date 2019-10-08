Motorist crashes, dies after deer knocked into windshield

(10/8/2019) - A 28-year-old woman has died in southeastern Michigan after a deer struck by another vehicle crashed through the windshield of a car she was driving.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says the driver of a Chevy Captiva hit the deer about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on a road in Ray Township, north of Detroit.

The deer was thrown into oncoming traffic and smashed into the passenger side of a Ford which veered from the roadway and struck a tree. Erika Ladas of Capac was injured in the crash and later died at a hospital. Ladas had worked as a dispatcher for sheriff's office since January.

The 40-year-old driver of the Chevy was not injured.

The crash was under investigation.

