Mott Community College donates ventilators to Mid-Michigan hospitals

(4/1/2020) - The Bears at Mott Community College saw a problem and came up with a solution.

"We have talked about this years ago," said Kathy Gurin, Mott Community College respiratory therapy professor. "We said, 'Gosh if there was ever a crisis, we would send our ventilators to the hospital sites.'"

The college has sent out ventilators to local hospitals such as Hurley Medical Center, Ascension Genesys, McLaren Flint and McLaren Lapeer region.

With COVID-19 being a virus that attacks the lungs and can cause trouble breathing, these machines are vitally important to saving lives.

"So what we're sending out to the hospitals are ventilators to hook up to patients, to be able to breath for the patients who can't or needs assistance breathing," said Gurin.

Since the machines were being used for learning purposes only, the ventilators have to go through an extensive check-list and test before leaving campus.

"But that's not that is all there to it. The biomedical technical department at each hospital will look at the ventilator make sure that they're functioning correctly," Gurin said. "Once they're cleared by the biomedical technical department in the hospitals then they're okay to be used on a patient."

The respiratory program is not only sending out their ventilators to help the crisis, but their students as well.

"The instructors here at the college, we have this loss because we can't be their on the front line but to teach our students. I was out at a hospital yesterday doing an inservice on a ventilator and it was so great to see them out there on the frontline," said Gurin. "I just want to give a shoutout to all the respiratory therapist out there, they're the ones that manage the ventilator and to the nurses and the doctors and how well they are all working together."