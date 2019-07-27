Mott Children's Health Center celebrates 80 years with the community

(07/27/2019) - Mott Children's Health Center held a free, family-friendly block party Saturday to celebrate 80 years in the community and share the moment with the people of Genesee County.

"We've been a pediatric center of excellence all these years and we are just really happy to have this opportunity to celebrate with our community, with our patients, and with our families," said Todd Wiseley, president, and CEO of Mott Children’s Health Center.

Wiseley said their mission is to have all kids in Genesee County healthy. So while this event focused on fun, it also was set up to help reach that goal.

"It's a great educational event, and if you need something that's healthcare-related, you can find it here or we can get it for you,” said Jeff House, director of child and adolescent healthcare at MCHC. “We have over 50 vendors here that work with the community to promote health, well-being, and wellness."

In order to get kids involved and see all the services the center offers, it was made into a fun game.

"The passport was to get people to come in because it's great to have the fun and the games outside but it was to get people inside our building so they could get acquainted with our services and what our building offers," said Angel Nash, a health educator at MCHC.

Part of the scavenger hunt was meeting firefighters and police, as well as seeing services provided by Mott Children's Health Center - including the information station, the wellness center offering kids a place to exercise and health clinic - including offering free mouth guards in the Dental Clinic.

"Because all of this stuff can be intimidating at first but if we present it in a fun way so it makes it tangible for them and associate us with fun,” said Nash. “We love kids, that's our thing."

To find out more information about the services provided by Mott Children's Health Clinic as well as any upcoming events they may be having visit the links attached to this story.

