Mott Community College moving to online courses through April 5

(03/15/2020) – Mott Community College is closed to the general public through April 5 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This coming week, students will not report to class. Faculty; however, will be reporting to learn how to teach remotely.

Beginning March 23-April 5, all classes will be taught remotely.

Also during this time, there will be no on-campus food service offered.

Already scheduled online courses will resume on Monday, March 16 as planned.

MCC is also cancelling all non-essential events and gatherings regardless of their size at this time through the end of April.

Events related directly to spring 2020 graduation are still considered to be scheduled , but are being assessed daily for their feasibility.

Students, faculty and staff should continue to monitor their MCC email and for all updates.

MCC encourages the campus community to remain home if they are sick and follow CDC-recommended protocols to avoid contracting the Coronavirus.